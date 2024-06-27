Short Interest in Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Rises By 700.0%

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Brunello Cucinelli Stock Up 4.1 %

BCUCY traded up $2.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.84. The company had a trading volume of 715 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.37. Brunello Cucinelli has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $64.79.

Brunello Cucinelli Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.3163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Brunello Cucinelli’s previous dividend of $0.23. Brunello Cucinelli’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.46%.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, suits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, flat shoes; jewelry, scarves, other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

