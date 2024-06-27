Short Interest in Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD) Rises By 478.1%

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a growth of 478.1% from the May 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Trading Down 3.5 %

CVKD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.46. 33,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,760. The company has a market cap of $7.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64. Cadrenal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $3.14.

Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadrenal Therapeutics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cadrenal Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CVKD Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 982,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.54% of Cadrenal Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel oral and reversible anticoagulant to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with rare cardiovascular conditions requiring chronic anticoagulation, such as patients with left ventricular assist devices, end-stage kidney disease, atrial fibrillation, and thrombotic anti-phospholipid syndrome.

