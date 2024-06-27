Short Interest in Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Declines By 67.5%

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 67.5% from the May 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Insider Transactions at Global Self Storage
In other news, CEO Mark Campbell Winmill purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 287,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,845.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,641 shares of company stock worth $117,257. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Self Storage
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Self Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the third quarter worth about $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.
Global Self Storage Trading Up 1.7 %
Global Self Storage Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.64%.
Global Self Storage Company Profile
Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global Self Storage
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.