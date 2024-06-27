Short Interest in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX) Decreases By 88.2%

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the May 31st total of 210,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GPIX stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.61. The company had a trading volume of 58,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.82. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.03 and a 12 month high of $47.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day moving average is $45.62.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.3293 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $731,000.

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

