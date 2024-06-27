Short Interest in Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL) Increases By 400.0%

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Stock Performance

NASDAQ GEGGL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.75. 372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564. Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $24.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.02.

Get Great Elm Group Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 alerts:

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a $0.4582 dividend. This is a positive change from Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

About Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027

the great elm capital management (“gecm”) investment team has deep experience investing in leveraged middle market companies. the gecm team has deployed more than $17 billion into credit investments in more than 550 issuers across 20+ jurisdictions over its 14-year history under mast capital management, llc (“mast”).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.