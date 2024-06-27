Short Interest in InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Grows By 233.5%

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, an increase of 233.5% from the May 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of InflaRx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in shares of InflaRx by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 109.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 83,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 43,501 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of InflaRx by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,873 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in InflaRx by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 317,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 48,944 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in InflaRx by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 325,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 84,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of InflaRx in a report on Monday.

InflaRx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IFRX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.67. The stock had a trading volume of 120,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,775. InflaRx has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $4.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.20.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 million. Research analysts forecast that InflaRx will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

