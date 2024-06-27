Short Interest in Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Decreases By 80.0%

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Ipsen Stock Performance

Shares of IPSEY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.16. The stock had a trading volume of 464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average of $29.93. Ipsen has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $34.34.

About Ipsen

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, and rare diseases. Its product pipeline comprises Cabometyx + Atezolizumab, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of second line metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; lenalidomide and rituximab, and Taverik, which is in phase III for the treatment of second line follicular lymphoma; Bylvay, which is in phase III for the treatment of biliary atresia; Dysport, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic and episodic migraine; Fidrisertib, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva; Elafibranor, which is in phase II for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis, as well as IPN60250; IPN10200, which is in phase II for the treatment of longer-acting neurotoxin aesthetics and therapeutics; IPN60210, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; and IPN60260 for the treatment of Viral cholestatic disease and is in phase I clinical trial.

