Short Interest in iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP) Decreases By 69.7%

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 69.7% from the May 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Price Performance

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,837. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.04. iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $35.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.82.

Get iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF alerts:

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0544 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.35%.

About iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF

The iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (ICOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-capitalization weighted index composed of stocks of copper and metal ore mining companies globally. Stocks are quantitatively screened to identify stocks with significant revenue tied to this space ICOP was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.