Short Interest in Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Expands By 642.3%

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 642.3% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JPXGY traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.47. The stock had a trading volume of 11,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,561. Japan Exchange Group has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $14.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91.

Japan Exchange Group, Inc operates as a financial instruments exchange holding company in Japan. The company engages in the operation of financial instruments exchange markets for trading listed securities and derivatives instruments to market users; publication of stock prices and quotations; provision of market facilities for trading of commodity derivatives, physical commodities, and commodity index futures; self-regulatory operations, such as listing examination, listed company compliance, market surveillance, and inspections and examinations of trading participants.

