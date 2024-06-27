Short Interest in Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Grows By 625.0%

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 625.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Labrador Iron Mines Stock Performance
Shares of LBRMF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.05. 2,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,830. Labrador Iron Mines has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.
About Labrador Iron Mines
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Labrador Iron Mines
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.