Short Interest in Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Grows By 625.0%

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 625.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of LBRMF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.05. 2,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,830. Labrador Iron Mines has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. Its flagship project is the Houston project, which is an open pit direct shipping iron ore project located near the town of Schefferville. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

