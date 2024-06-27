Short Interest in Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Declines By 89.6%

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,985,000 shares, a decline of 89.6% from the May 31st total of 19,175,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 945.2 days.
Li Ning Price Performance
Shares of Li Ning stock remained flat at $2.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52. Li Ning has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $5.95.
Li Ning Company Profile
