Short Interest in Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Drops By 90.0%

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tecogen Stock Performance

TGEN stock remained flat at $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,754. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73. Tecogen has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $1.29.

Get Tecogen alerts:

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter. Tecogen had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 27.41%.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains ultra-clean cogeneration products for multi-family residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Services, and Energy Production.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tecogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.