Short Interest in Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Rises By 188.9%

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 188.9% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TIKK traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

