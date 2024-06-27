Short Interest in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Drops By 91.4%

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a decline of 91.4% from the May 31st total of 464,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
The India Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of The India Fund stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.88. 135,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,595. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85. The India Fund has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $21.25.
The India Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
The India Fund Company Profile
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
