Short Interest in The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Decreases By 78.1%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decrease of 78.1% from the May 31st total of 98,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The Swatch Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS SWGAY traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,614. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.55. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

The Swatch Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.2039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from The Swatch Group’s previous dividend of $0.19.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.