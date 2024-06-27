Short Interest in Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Expands By 1,085.0%

Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, an increase of 1,085.0% from the May 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.3 days.

Vanquis Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FPLPF remained flat at $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday. Vanquis Banking Group has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98.

About Vanquis Banking Group

Vanquis Banking Group plc engages in the provision of personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products, as well as provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, van, and light commercial vehicles.

