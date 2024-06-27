Short Interest in Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Expands By 1,085.0%

Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, an increase of 1,085.0% from the May 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FPLPF remained flat at $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday. Vanquis Banking Group has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98.
