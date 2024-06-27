Short Interest in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Increases By 517.0%

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,700 shares, an increase of 517.0% from the May 31st total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of WXXWY stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.95. 66,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,517. WuXi Biologics has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60.

Get WuXi Biologics (Cayman) alerts:

About WuXi Biologics (Cayman)

(Get Free Report)

See Also

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc provides end-to-end solutions and services for biologics discovery, development, and manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. It also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sale of medicals; vaccine contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and related business; and material supplier activities.

Receive News & Ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.