Short Interest in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Increases By 517.0%

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,700 shares, an increase of 517.0% from the May 31st total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of WXXWY stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.95. 66,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,517. WuXi Biologics has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60.
About WuXi Biologics (Cayman)
