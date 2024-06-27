Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,817 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 28.7% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 71,728 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,221 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 300,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.16. The company had a trading volume of 8,361,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,405,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.53. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $186.24 billion, a PE ratio of 110.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

