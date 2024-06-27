Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.17

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.17 and traded as low as C$14.10. Sienna Senior Living shares last traded at C$14.20, with a volume of 157,875 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SIA shares. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. CIBC raised their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Sienna Senior Living from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.57.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SIA

Sienna Senior Living Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.80.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of C$230.95 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.329883 earnings per share for the current year.

Sienna Senior Living Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 254.05%.

About Sienna Senior Living

(Get Free Report)

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.