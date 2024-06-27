SIG (LON:SHI) Price Target Cut to GBX 21

SIG (LON:SHI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 23 ($0.29) to GBX 21 ($0.27) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 16.33% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SIG from GBX 3,300 ($41.86) to GBX 3,200 ($40.59) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SHI
SIG Price Performance
Insider Activity at SIG
In other news, insider Shatish D. Dasani purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £20,300 ($25,751.62). In related news, insider Shatish D. Dasani bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £20,300 ($25,751.62). Also, insider Ian Ashton sold 469,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.36), for a total value of £131,465.60 ($166,771.03). Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.
SIG Company Profile
SIG plc supplies specialist insulation and sustainable building products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, and Ireland. It offers insulation and interiors products, such as structural and technical insulations, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and façade systems, dry lining, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings, as well as accessories, including tools and fixings, ventilation, access equipment, and safety products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SIG
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for SIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.