SIG (LON:SHI) Price Target Cut to GBX 21

SIG (LON:SHI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 23 ($0.29) to GBX 21 ($0.27) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 16.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SIG from GBX 3,300 ($41.86) to GBX 3,200 ($40.59) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get SIG alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SHI

SIG Price Performance

Insider Activity at SIG

Shares of LON SHI opened at GBX 25.10 ($0.32) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67. SIG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20.65 ($0.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 39.36 ($0.50). The firm has a market capitalization of £291.16 million, a PE ratio of -627.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 27.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 29.75.

In other news, insider Shatish D. Dasani purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £20,300 ($25,751.62). In related news, insider Shatish D. Dasani bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £20,300 ($25,751.62). Also, insider Ian Ashton sold 469,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.36), for a total value of £131,465.60 ($166,771.03). Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

SIG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SIG plc supplies specialist insulation and sustainable building products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, and Ireland. It offers insulation and interiors products, such as structural and technical insulations, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and façade systems, dry lining, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings, as well as accessories, including tools and fixings, ventilation, access equipment, and safety products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.