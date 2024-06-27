Signet Financial Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 209.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

NYSEARCA IYG traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.81. The stock had a trading volume of 12,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,048. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.02. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $48.21 and a twelve month high of $67.11.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

