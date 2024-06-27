Signet Financial Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.13. The stock had a trading volume of 341,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,175. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $179.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.15. The company has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

