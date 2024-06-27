Signet Financial Management LLC Invests $201,000 in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Crocs by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CROX. Barclays boosted their price objective on Crocs from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Crocs from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Crocs from $124.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.83.

Crocs Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CROX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,644. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.99 and a 200 day moving average of $124.34. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.97. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $165.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.77. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,771,642.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $1,427,615.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,184,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,748 shares in the company, valued at $12,771,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,445 over the last three months. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

