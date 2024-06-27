Signet Financial Management LLC Makes New $345,000 Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 41.5% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,059,000 after buying an additional 984,594 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 41.2% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,664,000 after buying an additional 102,233 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 90,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 222,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 94,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.36. 1,120,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,640,297. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $39.86. The company has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

