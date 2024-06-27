Signet Financial Management LLC Purchases 1,001 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,779,000 after acquiring an additional 51,692 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 126.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VTV traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.68. 600,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,870. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.07. The firm has a market cap of $113.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

