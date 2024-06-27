Signet Financial Management LLC Raises Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,199,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 239.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,027,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,637 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,113,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $81,865,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 336.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,220,000 after purchasing an additional 874,020 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.32. 812,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,752. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $131.65.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

