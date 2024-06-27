Signet Financial Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBL. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $406,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,874,159.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $406,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,874,159.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,877 shares of company stock worth $3,519,883. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of Jabil stock traded down $2.17 on Thursday, reaching $110.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,607. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.18 and a 52-week high of $156.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.98.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.91%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

