Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 641 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Signet Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 70,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VOT traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $230.05. 58,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.31 and its 200 day moving average is $225.66. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $236.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

