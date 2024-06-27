Signet Financial Management LLC Trims Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,696,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,293,299,000 after acquiring an additional 533,659 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,544,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,201,410,000 after buying an additional 119,631 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in CVS Health by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,660,298,000 after buying an additional 10,837,801 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,136,920 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $987,041,000 after buying an additional 303,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,092,040,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $2.63 on Thursday, hitting $58.00. 6,236,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,004,504. The company has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day moving average is $70.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.05.

Get Our Latest Report on CVS

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.