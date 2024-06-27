Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Sells $271,020.00 in Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) insider Rebecca Wooters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $271,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,494 shares in the company, valued at $8,175,227.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of SIG stock opened at $87.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.87 and its 200-day moving average is $99.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.12. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $62.68 and a 52 week high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.20.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

