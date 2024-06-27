SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Stock Price Down 0.6%

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.22 and last traded at $8.26. 797,874 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,423,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on SilverCrest Metals from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Fore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 347.7% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 61,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 47,941 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

