Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Simmons First National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simmons First National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:SFNC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.08. 356,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,395. Simmons First National has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.35 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP George A. Makris III sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $269,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,707 shares in the company, valued at $684,151.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 121,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 109,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

