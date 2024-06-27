Sinecera Capital LLC Acquires 1,583 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Sinecera Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sinecera Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 22,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.64. The stock had a trading volume of 624,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005,372. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $82.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2621 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

