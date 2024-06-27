Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Short Interest Update

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Sino Land Trading Down 2.5 %
SNLAY traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,564. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31. Sino Land has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $6.32.
About Sino Land
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sino Land
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Sino Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.