Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.71. Approximately 5,185,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 22,464,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIRI. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.25 to $3.25 in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.05 to $4.90 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.75 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.11.

Sirius XM Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.06.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $32,546.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,203.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 9,956 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Sirius XM by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,256,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,700 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM by 1,320.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 36,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

