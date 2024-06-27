Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 210.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Skeena Resources from C$14.75 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Desjardins upped their price target on Skeena Resources from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Skeena Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.67.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Stock Performance

TSE SKE traded up C$0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,471. The firm has a market cap of C$585.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00. Skeena Resources has a 52 week low of C$4.20 and a 52 week high of C$7.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.06.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.24). Equities research analysts forecast that Skeena Resources will post -0.4862973 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skeena Resources news, Senior Officer Randy Reichert sold 53,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$334,476.90. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.