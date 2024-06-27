Slam (SLAM) vs. Its Peers Critical Review

Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Free Report) is one of 33 public companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Slam to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Slam and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Slam 0 0 0 0 N/A Slam Competitors 124 278 451 17 2.41

As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 37.21%. Given Slam’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Slam has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Slam N/A -11.70% 2.36% Slam Competitors -488.40% -75.93% -6.69%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Slam and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Slam has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Slam’s competitors have a beta of -14.68, suggesting that their average share price is 1,568% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Slam and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Slam N/A $4.59 million 101.27 Slam Competitors $2.60 billion -$289.90 million 9.97

Slam’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Slam. Slam is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.3% of Slam shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Slam shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Slam beats its competitors on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Slam

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

