SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 90.7% from the May 31st total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SLANG Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SLGWF remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 44,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,381. SLANG Worldwide has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.

About SLANG Worldwide

SLANG Worldwide Inc operates as a cannabis consumer packaged goods company in worldwide. It offers cannabis vaporizers in various oil formulations; gummies; vapors for dry herbs and concentrates; and select genetics in vape cartridges, as well as cannabis to the medical and adult-use cannabis markets.

