Sleepless AI (AI) Price Hits $0.71 on Major Exchanges

Sleepless AI (AI) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last seven days, Sleepless AI has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Sleepless AI token can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sleepless AI has a market cap of $91.86 million and approximately $22.24 million worth of Sleepless AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Sleepless AI

Sleepless AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 tokens. Sleepless AI’s official Twitter account is @sleeplessai_lab. The official website for Sleepless AI is www.sleeplessai.net/home.

Sleepless AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sleepless AI (AI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sleepless AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 184,687,500 in circulation. The last known price of Sleepless AI is 0.70982179 USD and is up 2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $20,867,664.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sleeplessai.net/home.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sleepless AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sleepless AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sleepless AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

