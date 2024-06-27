SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.36

SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:S92 – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €25.36 ($27.27) and last traded at €25.80 ($27.74), with a volume of 313828 shares. The stock had previously closed at €26.28 ($28.26).

SMA Solar Technology Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €45.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $895.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.27.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.