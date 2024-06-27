SMI Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,500,096,000 after buying an additional 6,505,853 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,566,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,615,731,000 after buying an additional 20,946,006 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,210,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,701,794,000 after buying an additional 1,090,199 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,739,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,038,000 after buying an additional 2,023,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,761.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,497,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,387 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

TLT stock opened at $93.61 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $103.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.48. The stock has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

