SMI Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 130,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,710,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. SMI Advisory Services LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 41,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $581,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $231,000. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 108.4% during the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 183,508 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 73.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $198.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $140.84 and a 12-month high of $200.32.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.3199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

