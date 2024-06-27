SMI Advisory Services LLC Sells 408,266 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

SMI Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 408,266 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for 2.6% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. SMI Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.13% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $9,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 126,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $353,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.94. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $18.93.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.