SMI Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XHB. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $100.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.23 and its 200-day moving average is $101.39. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $69.32 and a 12 month high of $111.96.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

