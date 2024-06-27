Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Director Sells $24,851.04 in Stock

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) Director Michael C. Mulica sold 36,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $24,851.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 428,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,427.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sonim Technologies Stock Performance

Sonim Technologies stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. Sonim Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonim Technologies, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sonim Technologies stock. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,000. First Foundation Advisors owned 0.12% of Sonim Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company's stock.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus, and Sonim XP Pro; Sonim mobile hotspot; industrial-grade accessories. It sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada; and sells wireless carrier channels through distribution channels in North America and Europe.

