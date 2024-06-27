Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.
Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sorrento Therapeutics
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.