SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) CTO Sells $64,797.56 in Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 16,039 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $64,797.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 867,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Timothy Stonehocker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 104,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00.

NASDAQ SOUN opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.87.

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The business had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SOUN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 17.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 16.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at $29,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

