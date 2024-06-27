SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Up 0.8%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.01. Approximately 3,533,509 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 42,139,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SOUN. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, May 13th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SoundHound AI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average is $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Ming Hom sold 16,716 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $67,532.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 486,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,435.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 16,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $64,797.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 867,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $67,532.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 486,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,435.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 417,728 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,476. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOUN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SoundHound AI by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,070,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,471 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SoundHound AI by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,238 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth approximately $6,659,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in SoundHound AI by 563.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 482,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 409,917 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in SoundHound AI by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 400,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

