Sow Good (SOWG) vs. Its Rivals Critical Survey

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Sow Good to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sow Good and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sow Good Competitors 323 1313 1519 31 2.39

Sow Good currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.42%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 13.00%. Given Sow Good’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sow Good is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

10.7% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sow Good and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -4.21% -19.26% -6.42% Sow Good Competitors -30.58% -48.85% -12.27%

Risk & Volatility

Sow Good has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good’s peers have a beta of 0.96, indicating that their average stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sow Good and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $16.07 million -$3.06 million -55.03 Sow Good Competitors $7.28 billion $662.56 million 2.44

Sow Good’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sow Good beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

