S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 13.850-14.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 14.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.2 billion-$13.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.5 billion.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $448.91. 1,051,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,763. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $431.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $461.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Erste Group Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $467.89.

Read Our Latest Report on S&P Global

About S&P Global

(Get Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.